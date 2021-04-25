Beacon Falls

2 Transported to Hospital After Car Hits Pole in Beacon Falls

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1

Two people were transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Beacon Falls Sunday evening.

Fire officials said they responded to Pines Bridge Road at approximately 5:50 p.m.

One person was transported on a trauma alert, according to fire crews.

The road was closed between Back Rimmon Road and Molleur View Drive late Sunday night. Officials said the road would remain closed until the hazards caused by the broken pole and downed wires are cleared by Eversource.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

