Two people were transported to the hospital after a car crash in Brookfield early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials said they responded to the crash at approximately 4:20 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When crews arrived, they reported that the vehicle was on fire. Officials said they were able to extinguish the blaze.

Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company

Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation, officials said. The accident is under investigation.