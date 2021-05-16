Plainfield

2 Transported to the Hospital After Plainfield Car Crash

Two people were transported to the hospital following a car crash in Plainfield Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Plainfield Pike Road just east of Starkweather Road.

Officials said a man traveling east on Plainfield Pike Road hit a car pulling out of the Lighthouse Church of God. The impact of the crash caused the woman's car to overturn onto its roof and she needed to be extricated by fire officials.

Both people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of suspected injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

