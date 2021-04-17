Hartford

2 Vehicles Involved in Hartford Homicide Were Burned: Police

Two vehicles that were involved in the shooting death of 16-year-old Jamari Preston on Magnolia Street were found burned, according to police.

Officials did not provide details about where specifically the vehicles were found.

Police said 16-year-old Preston was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead. A second victim was also taken to the hospital, though it was not clear what caused those injuries.

Deadly Shootings of 3-Year-Old & 16-Year-Old in Hartford Are Related: Police

Hartford police said the shooting is connected to another homicide in which a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed. Police said 3-year-old Randell Jones, of Hartford, was shot just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday while he was in a car with his mom; his 4-and-5-year-old siblings; and a male passenger, who they believe was the intended target.

The family of 3-year-old Randell Jones, who was shot and killed in Hartford last weekend, held a fundraiser in his honor on Saturday.

