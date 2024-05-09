Future of Wethersfield Diner uncertain as town approves mixed-use housing in its place

A longstanding diner in Wethersfield expects to have to close their doors for good after the town Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans to build mixed-use housing in its place.

The Wethersfield Diner has called the Silas Deane Highway home for roughly 70 years, according to the owner.

“Horrified, heartbroken, pissed off. It's wrong,” said Jama Colegrove, a regular at the diner.

She said she comes to the diner roughly twice a week because of the great food and great atmosphere. She was furious the owner of the property has new plans to replace the restaurant.

“It’s family run. They are a rowdy bunch, they are super fun, they make incredible food, they are good people,” said Colegrove.

The owner said she was blindsided.

“It’s the epitome of a small-town mom and pop restaurant, me and my husband run it,” said owner Stacey Privyson, offering a bit of her history with the establishment.

According to Privyson, a sign warning of a public planning and zoning meeting about the property went up on her property about a week ago. She questioned her landlords, who she said told her the timeline for any sort of redevelopment would be a few years in the making.

But with the approval of the permit request being unanimously approved during Tuesday night's meeting, and subsequent comments from the developer, she is unsure about the timeline.

“When are you going to be starting?” asked a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission during Tuesday's meeting.

“Tomorrow,” said the developer, which was met with laughter before they said again, “as soon as possible.”

“It just doesn’t make sense. I am open and operating. It wasn’t like I was shuttered or closed,” Privyson said.

Privyson noted as of Thursday afternoon, she had not heard from the property owners.

“I don’t really know what is going to happen but clearly I am done,” she said.

The town planner was unavailable for an interview but pointed us to the application for the change to mixed-use housing and the commission meeting link. The Developer, A&M group said they had no comment at this time.

We haven’t heard back from the property owner.

The mayor said he never wants to see a business close in town but understands the need for housing units in the greater Hartford area and thinks the new units will be beneficial to the town. He said he will be reaching out to the property owner to see about next steps, and any possibility of relocation.

Those taking in what they believe will be the last of their diner experience are frustrated, but vow to support the diner as long as they can.

“I think I’ll be here Monday through Friday next week though,” said Colegrove.

The owner also said to keep an eye on social media for any updates regarding the diner’s status, but for now they are still open.