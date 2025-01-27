New London

2-year-old hospitalized after eating THC gummy in New London

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 2-year-old has been taken to the hospital after eating a THC gummy in New London Monday morning, police said.

New London police said they responded to a home in town around 10:50 a.m. after getting a report of a baby girl ingesting a THC gummy.

Authorities said the toddler was transported to L+M Hospital for treatment.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

