20 Arrested During Protest Outside State Capitol: Hartford Police

Hartford Police said they've arrested 20 people during a healthcare worker protest outside the state capitol.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw several people blocking Capitol Avenue, during the SEIU 1199 protest.

According to SEUI 1199 President Rob Baril, 60 people participated in the protest.

This is the third time healthcare workers have protested and demand to be heard, according to Baril. The union has been protesting for approximately a year and a half, he said.

"This group of workers are determined to be seen and be heard," Baril said.

Of the 20 people who've been arrested, 14 were women and six were men, according to police.

The healthcare workers participating in the protest work for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, according to Baril.

