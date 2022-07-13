CT Lottery

$20,000 Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $480 million after no one won the jackpot Tuesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $20,000.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday night drawing were: 4-7-10-45-64 and the Mega Ball was 12. The megaplier was X2.

One ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls and the Mega Ball and had the megaplier. 

The next drawing will be Friday night and this will be the tenth largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, according to the Mega Millions website.

The $480 million jackpot is work $276 million cash. 

