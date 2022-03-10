Hartford

2022 Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade Postponed Due to Forecast

St. Patrick's Day decorations
Storyblocks

The Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade has been postponed because of the forecast.

It has been three years since the parade happened because of the pandemic and this is the 50th anniversary.

The 2022 Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was scheduled for March 12, has been postponed to Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade Route

The parade begins at Capitol Avenue by the State Capitol, takes a left on Main Street, a left on Asylum, a left on Ford Street, and then ends by the Memorial Arch.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
