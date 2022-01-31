Norwalk

2022 Norwalk St. Patrick's Day Parade to Happen on March 12

St. Patrick's Day decorations
Storyblocks

The Norwalk Police Emerald Society announced Monday that the Norwalk St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking place on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m.

The parade begins on Veteran's Park and will proceed up Washington Street, onto North Main Street, and come to an end on Pine Street.

According to a news release about the parade, a ceremony will immediately follow under the tent at O'Neill's Pub at 93 North Main St.

The parade will feature the music of the Fairfield County Police Pipes and much more, the release stated.

