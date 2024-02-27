How to get tickets to see 21 Savage in Hartford this June

From the Grammy Awards to the Saturday Night Live stage, and now right here in Hartford; rapper 21 Savage announces a performance in Connecticut slated for June 1.

The stop is part of the 'American Dream Tour,' produced by Live Nation and featuring supporting acts J.I.D., Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

The Hartford performance will take place at Xfinity Theatre. The show is just a week before the rapper is set to take the stage at New York's Governor's Ball in Queens.

Tickets for the Hartford show go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10:00 a.m. for VIP & presale packages. According to Live Nation, the general on sale date is Friday, Mar. 1. There's also early access for Citi credit cardholders.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

British-born rapper 21 Savage is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platform artist who has collaborated with the likes of Drake, J. Cole, and Offset.

Other stops on the American Dream Tour include Mansfield, Mass. and Camden, NJ.