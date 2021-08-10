Hartford

29-Year-Old Man Dead After Shooting in Hartford

Police investigate fatal shooting on Sterling Street in Hartford
A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Hartford Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a home on Sterling Street at 11:19 p.m. to investigate what was reported as a shooting inside the residence.

Officers found 29-year-old Troy Reid, of Hartford, in a vehicle behind his home. He had been shot several times, police said, and paramedics pronounced him dead at 11:36 p.m.

A suspect who was at the scene is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Tanoah Jones, of Augusta, Georgia and said the charges include murder, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

The Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating.

