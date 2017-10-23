3 Displaced After House Fire in Norwalk

Three people were displaced Sunday by a house fire in Norwalk.

Norwalk fire officials said crews responded to the fire at a two-family home at 18 Nash Place and found heavy fire coming from the front door and back windows on the first floor. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

The first floor was gutted by the fire and the second floor suffered heat and smoke damage. One side was not safe for occupancy and a family of three is displaced. The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.