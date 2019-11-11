3 Accused of Stealing More Than $6K Worth of Jackets From Greenwich Store

Greenwich police are attempting to identify three people who are accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of jackets from a store earlier this month.

Officers said there was a larceny at Saks The Collective on Greenwich Avenue on Saturday, November 2, around 5:30 p.m.

Video surveillance of the incident shows three people enter the store at 5:19 p.m. and begin to walk around, police said. The three looked at and touched several items and then continued onto the second floor.

While on the second floor, authorities said the three people took several coats from a display rack in a panicked manner, went down the stairs and out the front door onto Greenwich Avenue around 5:23 p.m.

Police said they believe the three people went south on Greenwich Avenue then west on W. Elm Street while carrying several jackets.

According to police, the jackets that were stolen are three black Canada goose jackets, two burgundy Canada goose jackets and one red Canada goose jacket. Altogether, the jackets are valued at $6,520.93.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a woman with short black hair who is approximately 5'6". She was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and grey UGG boots.

The second suspect is described as a woman with braided black hair who is approximately 5'6". She was wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers, police said.

The third suspect is described as having long black hair with braids and being 5'6". The suspect was wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt with a pink shirt underneath, grey sweatpants and black and white sneakers, according to officers. Store personnel said it's possible the third suspect was a man dressed up like a woman.

A vehicle has been linked to the suspects involved, police added. Officers have identified that vehicle as a Honda HRV with a Massachusetts license plate of 8KM759. The vehicle is an AVIS rental, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ofc. Kopplemann at (203) 622-8007.