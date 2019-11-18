3 Gang Members Charged in Waterbury Narcotics Investigation

Waterbury police arrested three people with known gang ties and seized guns and drugs Friday as part of a narcotics investigation.

Police said members of the Gant Task Force have been working the case for some time. Ezra Alves, 19, of Watertown, is accused in two separate shootings in the city, one on October 6, 2018 and another on November 18, 2018. He faces various charges including first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and other gun and drug charges.

Alves was held on a $1.25 million bond.

Investigators also arrested 21-year-old Jaivaun McKnight, who is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with a police officer and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

A third suspect, 23-year-old Malik Bayon, of Ansonia, was arrested on drug and gun charges. Bayon was held on a $750,000 bond.

Police also seized 400 bags of heroin which tested positive for fentanyl, two handguns, two assault weapons, one high capacity magazine and ammunition.

All three suspects have ties to the 960 Gang.

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to crack down on drug sales and gun violence in the city.