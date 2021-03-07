3 Injured After Stabbing, Car Crash in Hartford

Three people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing and a car crash in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Collins Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they said they learned that an Acura traveling east on Collins Street hit three unoccupied, parked vehicles and a fourth vehicle with people inside.

Investigators said they determined that a passenger inside of the Acura was suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen from an assault that happened about an hour before on Main and Rosemont streets. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment, police added.

The driver of the Acura and someone who was inside of the fourth vehicle that was hit were also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, officers said.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division responded to investigate the stabbing.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.