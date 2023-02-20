3 Injured When Car Slams Into Grocery Store in New Haven

Three people were injured when a car slammed into a grocery store in New Haven Monday afternoon.

The car crashed into a wall of the CTown Supermarket on Greenwich Avenue.

One person in the car was injured. It appears the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, according to the New Haven Office of Emergency Management.

Two people in the store, a customer and an employee received what were described as non-serious injuries.

All three people were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The store remained closed Monday evening as building officials inspected it.