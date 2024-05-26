Woman shot in the face, neck while driving in Bridgeport

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face and neck while she was driving in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Holly Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone shot.

Authorities said a 28-year-old Bridgeport woman drove herself to the hospital as the officers were arriving on Holly Street. No crime scene was found in the area.

At the hospital, police spoke with the woman who reportedly had a gunshot wound to her face and neck. She is currently in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

The woman said she was shot while traveling in her car on Holly Street. The gunshots were reportedly fired at her from a dark-colored vehicle that was also traveling in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Goncalves at (203) 581-5240. Tips can also be submitted to the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.