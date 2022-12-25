3 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in West Hartford

Three people were killed in a crash in West Hartford on Christmas morning, according to police.

The two-car crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road.

Police and firefighters arrived and found two people dead at the scene, police said.

A third person was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Simsbury Road is closed from Bloomfield Avenue to Mohegan Drive.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.