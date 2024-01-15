3 people arrested for alleged sex crimes at Jewett City massage parlor: police

A man and two women have been arrested for alleged sex crimes at a Jewett City massage parlor, according to state police.

Troopers said they've been investigating alleged prostitution activity at Jewett City Massage Therapy on School Street.

Authorities received several complaints from civilians regarding the activity at the business, located in the Jewett City section of Griswold.

Detectives confirmed that sexual acts were happening at the business, and an incident occurred just before officers executed a warrant on Monday, troopers said.

One of the parlor's employees tried to flee out the back and was taken into custody shortly after, according to police.

Yuanfang Sheng, 51, and Yue Zhang, 44, both of New York, face prostitution charges. Jordan Angell Zeppieri, 26, of Norwich, faces charges for soliciting sex acts.

All three people were released on $1,000 bonds and they're scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.