3 People Hit by Car in New Haven

Three people were injured after officials say they were hit by a car in New Haven Friday night.

The accident happened on Whaley Avenue near Osborn Street.

All three suffered non life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver remained on scene.

This marks the second time in just a few hours an accident has occurred in the state involving multiple pedestrians.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In Hartford, four women were injured after a car drove up onto the sidewalk and hit them. Their injuries are also considered non life threatening.

The vehicle in that crash took off and was later found abandoned nearby. No arrests have been made in connection with that crash yet.