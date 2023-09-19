stonington

3 people taken to hospital after car and farm truck collide in Stonington

Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a car and farm truck crash in Stonington Tuesday night.

Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said a vehicle traveling on Route 184 collided with a farm truck that had come out in front of the car in the area of Lantern Hill Road.

Police said three people inside the car were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. They weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The truck driver wasn't injured.

The road was closed but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

