U.S. DOT releases $3 million in emergency relief funds for repairs of I-95 in Norwalk

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Monday the $3 million in "quick release" emergency relief funding to help cover the costs of repairs to Interstate 95 in Norwalk after last week's fiery crash involving a fuel truck damaged an overpass.

The inferno following the crash damaged the Fairfield Avenue overpass beyond repair, forcing crews to tear it down.

The crash happened Thursday morning when a car merging onto I-95 South sideswiped the fuel truck, which then hit a tractor-trailer, according to state police. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The highway was shut down for days as crews worked to remove the damaged bridge and repair the pavement. Both sides of the highway were reopened by Sunday morning, a full day before it was expected to.

“I-95 is a critical highway—for both the people of Connecticut and our nation’s transportation network—and the Biden-Harris Administration focused immediately on helping Governor Lamont quickly restore travel,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These emergency funds helped Connecticut DOT safely repair and reopen the road in less than 80 hours and can now help with costs associated with rebuilding the bridge."

On Monday, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said early estamtes could put the cost of repairs upward of $20 million.

Gov. Ned Lamont thanked the administration for its quick action.

"This stretch of I-95 is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the nation and it is a major corridor for commerce and our economy," Lamont said in a release. The quick support of the federal government is appreciated, and it will help us accelerate the rehabilitation of this highway. I thank Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris administration for the approval of this emergency relief funding and for understanding how important I-95 is for Connecticut.”