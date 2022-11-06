3 Powerball Tickets in Conn. Win $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to Record $1.9 Billion

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow and is now up to a record $1.9 billion after nobody won the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday.

Three tickets bought in Connecticut won $50,000 in Saturday's drawing. Lottery officials have not said where those tickets were sold.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

The tickets that won $50,000 in Connecticut matched four white balls and the Powerball.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing is now at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is an estimated $929,100,000.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.