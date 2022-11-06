Powerball

3 Powerball Tickets in Conn. Win $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to Record $1.9 Billion

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow and is now up to a record $1.9 billion after nobody won the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday.

Three tickets bought in Connecticut won $50,000 in Saturday's drawing. Lottery officials have not said where those tickets were sold.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

The tickets that won $50,000 in Connecticut matched four white balls and the Powerball.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing is now at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is an estimated $929,100,000.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

