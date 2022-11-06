3 Powerball Tickets in Conn. Win $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to Record $1.9 Billion

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to grow and is now up to a record $1.9 billion after nobody won the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday.
Three tickets bought in Connecticut won $50,000 in Saturday's drawing. Lottery officials have not said where those tickets were sold.
The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x
The tickets that won $50,000 in Connecticut matched four white balls and the Powerball.
Continuing Coverage
The jackpot for Monday's drawing is now at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is an estimated $929,100,000.
The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.