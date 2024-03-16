Naugatuck

3 teens accused of setting fire to Naugatuck Public Works dump truck

By Cailyn Blonstein

Naugatuck Police Department

Three teenagers are facing charges after reportedly setting fire to a dump truck belonging to Naugatuck Public Works on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the public works storage area behind 211 Spring Street around 1:20 p.m.

Once there, police said a Borough of Naugatuck Department of Public Works dump truck was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and began an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

Police worked with investigators from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, one of their accelerant detection dogs and the Naugatuck Fire Marshal's Office.

During the investigation, police said four males were identified as possible suspects near the fire. When officers attempted to talk to them, they reportedly fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, authorities said all four minors were apprehended. Three of the minors, described by police as 16-year-old Naugatuck residents, were arrested and are facing charges.

Those three 16-year-olds are facing charges including arson, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and interfering with police.

