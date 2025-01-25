3 transported to hospital after rollover crash in Norwich

Three people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in the Taftville section of Norwich early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Norwich Avenue with two people trapped around 2:15 a.m.

According to fire officials, it took firefighters about an hour to extricate both people. A third person was able to self extricate.

Authorities said all three people were treated and transported to Backus Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

The crash is under investigation.