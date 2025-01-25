Norwich

3 transported to hospital after rollover crash in Norwich

Taftville Fire Co.#2

Three people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in the Taftville section of Norwich early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Norwich Avenue with two people trapped around 2:15 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to fire officials, it took firefighters about an hour to extricate both people. A third person was able to self extricate.

Authorities said all three people were treated and transported to Backus Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us