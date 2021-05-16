3 Transported to the Hospital After Motorcycle Crash in East Haven

Three people were transported to the hospital after a car crash involving a motorcycle in East Haven on Saturday.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Foxon Road, also known as Route 80, and Maple Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a motorcycle with two occupants driving westbound on Foxon Road collided with another car driving in the same direction on the same road.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was treated at the scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and car involved in the crash were also treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for evaluation. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Adams at 203-468-3827 or by email at nadams@easthavenpolice.com.