3 Vehicles Damaged During Shots Fired Incident in Norwalk: Police

Police are investigating after three vehicles were damaged during a shots fired incident in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to Suncrest Road in Colonial Village around 4:45 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found three vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Investigators said they believe some people fired shots from a white sedan at a group of people standing in the complex and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident and is working with other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 854-3011.