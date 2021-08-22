3-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Evading Vehicle in Waterbury: PD

A 3-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by an evading vehicle in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Bunker Hill Avenue at Jillson Circle around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of a child that had been struck by a vehicle in the road.

When police arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old boy with serious physical injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital and then later to Connecticut Children's to be treated, authorities said. At this time, the boy is in stable condition.

According to investigators, the boy's injuries were from a hit-and-run involving a vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle involved was described by witnesses as a dark-colored vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the WPD Crash Construction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.