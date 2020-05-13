37 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Traffic Stop in Berlin: Police

Connecticut State Police have arrested three men in connection to a traffic stop where more than 30 pounds of marijuana was found.

Troopers conducted a vehicle stop on the exit 22 on ramp to Route 9 northbound in Berlin on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

During the stop, state police said there was probable cause for a vehicle search.

While searching, troopers said they found approximately 37 pounds of suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

According to police, the three occupants of the car, later identified as 42-year-old Stevie Javon Clark, of New Britain, 40-year-old Nieson Homar, of New Britain and 41-year-old Luis J. Vallejo, of Newington, were arrested. All three men are each facing drug-related charges.

Clark, Homar and Vallejo were transported to Troop H in Hartford and were released on bond. Clark was remanded to Department of Corrections custody by Connecticut Parole, state police added.