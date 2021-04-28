4 Arrested, 22 Dogs Confiscated in Connection to Neglect, Credit Card Fraud Case in Stamford: PD

Four people have been arrested and 22 dogs have been confiscated in connection to a case involving neglect and credit card fraud in Stamford, according to police.

Late last month, officers said they investigated several incidents of veterinary services that were paid for with fraudulent credit cards. At the same time, the Stamford Police Department received community complaints that numerous dogs were being housed and possibly neglected at a home on Belltown Road, authorities added.

Based on the complaints, investigators said animal control and police conducted an investigation and on Friday, March 5, a search warrant was executed.

Police said 24-year-old Nygel Joseph, of Stamford, was arrested for forgery and 20 puppies were seized, most of which were high-end. The puppies were taken to a local veterinary hospital for exams and treatment. Two additional puppies that were owned by the suspects were later turned over to Stamford Police Department from another veterinary hospital, officers added.

The 22 puppies are currently being cared for and are in good health, police added.

Authorities said the Financial Crimes Unit continued investigating with numerous search warrants on phone records, bank accounts and credit cards. The evidence led to arrest warrants for three other people, they said.

According to police, 23-year-old Paul Joseph, of Stamford, 23-year-old Ebony Ayala, of New York, and 25-year-old Devon Sherman, of New York, were all charged with racketeering, larceny, conspiracy at larceny, conspiracy at illegal use of a payment card, animal neglect and importing dogs without a health certificate.

Investigators said Paul Joseph was additionally charged with theft of a payment card while Ayala and Sherman were additionally charged with trafficking in personal identifying information. All three suspects were held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is going.