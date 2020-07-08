4 Great White Sharks Detected Near Block Island

Researchers at the Atlantic Shark Institute detected four great white sharks Wednesday in the waters near Block Island, Rhode Island.

Seven acoustic receivers detected the presence of the sharks, which range in length from 8 to more than 13 feet, in the waters near the island, the institute's officials said in a news release.

The sensors were installed as a part of a multi-year research project in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Division of Marine Fisheries to track shark presence and activity around Block Island during the summer months.

u003cemu003eListen to our free podcastu003c/emu003e, u0022u003ca href=u0022https://art19.com/shows/shark-talesu0022u003eShark Talesu003c/au003e,u0022 u003cemu003ewhich explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. It's on u003ca href=u0022https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shark-tales/id1473143832u0022u003eApple Podcastsu003c/au003e, u003ca href=u0022https://open.spotify.com/show/61SbpHNcWU5cdYIkPJxSRMu0022u003eSpotifyu003c/au003e or wherever you get your podcasts.u003c/emu003e

Shark researcher Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries had tagged these sharks with unique acoustic identifiers between 2015 and 2019. The institute's receivers detected a ping from the sharks tags.

Shark sightings in Massachusetts closed beaches multiple times last summer. In 2018, there were two attacks by great white sharks on Cape Cod beaches, including one that killed a 26-year-old Massachusetts man.