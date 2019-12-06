4 Injured in Crash Involving Ambulance in Rocky Hill

Four people are injured, including three members of the Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association, after a crash involving an ambulance in Rocky Hill on Thursday night.

Officers said an ambulance from the Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association was involved in a crash on Pratt Street while responding to a medical call for service shortly before 10 p.m.

After the crash, the ambulance rolled over on its side with three members of Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association inside, authorities said. There was not a patient inside the ambulance when the crash happened.

The three people who were inside of the ambulance suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash also suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital, officers added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.