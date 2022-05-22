4 People Injured After Fire Pit Incident in Simsbury

Four people were injured after a wood burning fire pit ignited in Simsbury Saturday night, according to officials.
Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Simsbury Fire Marshal Patrick Tourville said emergency crews responded to 140 Nod Road for a report of a person on fire.
Responding officials said four people were inured after a wood burning fire pit ignited.
Three of the four people were transported to area hospitals, Tourville said.
The incident is currently under investigation.
The Simsbury Fire Marshal's Office issues these reminders when using wood-burning fire pits:
- Burn only clean wood, dry hardwood that's been seasoned for at least 6 months.
- Use commercial fire starters to start the fire, following the manufacturer's instructions.
- Never use a lighter fluid or gasoline to start or relight a fire in a fire pit.
- Keep chairs, children and pets away from the fire pit.
- Have a 3-foot “free zone” around the pit.