4 People Injured After Fire Pit Incident in Simsbury

Four people were injured after a wood burning fire pit ignited in Simsbury Saturday night, according to officials.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Simsbury Fire Marshal Patrick Tourville said emergency crews responded to 140 Nod Road for a report of a person on fire.

Responding officials said four people were inured after a wood burning fire pit ignited.

Three of the four people were transported to area hospitals, Tourville said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Simsbury Fire Marshal's Office issues these reminders when using wood-burning fire pits: