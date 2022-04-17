4 People Transported to Hospital After Boat Capsizes Near Darien

Four people were transported to the hospital after a boat capsized near Darien on Sunday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said DEEP Environmental Conservation Police were called to a report of a capsized vessel off of Darien in the morning.

According to DEEP, four people were recovered by Stamford and Darien marine units and were transported to local hospital.

CPR was administered to at least two of the people involved, they added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities have not released details about any injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.