4 Remain Hospitalized After Partial Building Collapse in New Haven

Four people remain hospitalized and four others have been discharged after an apartment building that is under construction in New Haven partially collapsed on Friday afternoon.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the collapse happened on Lafayette Street at 12:38 p.m. Part of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and into the basement as crews were pouring concrete.

He said 36 people were working at the building site when the collapse happened and seven were injured.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said firefighters found people whose injuries ranged from broken bones to people who were buried under the rubble.

He said the workers were pouring concrete and that it appears the concrete started to pool in a certain area faster than workers could spread it and it caved in, according to what people at the scene said.

One of the challenges is that firefighters needed to make the rescues before the concrete hardened so they needed to know how many people were inside.

Yale New Haven Hospital said they received eight patients in all. By Saturday, four of the patients had been discharged and four others remained hospitalized. Of the four who are still hospitalized, officials said one is listed in serious condition and the other three are listed in fair condition.

OSHA responded to the scene.

The collapse is at 188 Lafayette St. RMS Companies owns the 112,000-square-foot building, Elicker said.

The website for RMS lists 188 Lafayette St. as a 112-unit luxury building at City Crossing.

Elicker said a stop-work order was issued Friday and residents are asked to stay away from the scene.

New Haven police are also be investigating.