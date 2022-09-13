4 Teens Accused of Having Assault Rifle During Home Invasion in Vernon

Four teenagers who are accused of having an assault rifle during a home invasion in Vernon earlier this week have been arrested.

Officers were called to a home on Elm Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the four teenagers were arrested on Monday in connection to the home invasion.

Two of the teenagers are facing a long list of charges including home invasion, assault with a firearm, use of an assault weapon with an A, B or C felony, use of a machine gun in a violent crime, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine and interfering with an emergency call.

One other teenager is charged with home invasion, burglary, assault with a firearm, breach of peace, interfering with an emergency call and various other weapons charges.

The fourth teenager is facing charges including home invasion, burglary and larceny.

Investigators said no shots were fired and some items were taken during the incident. Police did not release specifics about what was taken.

All four teenagers are expected to appear in Rockville Juvenile Court.

Authorities said the teenagers knew the victims and it was not a random act. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident, but declined medical attention at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.