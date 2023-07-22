48 arrests made, guns and drugs seized during narcotics operations in Hartford

Forty-eight arrests were made and guns and drugs were seized in Hartford during narcotics operations last week.

The Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division conducted a week of city-wide operations and warrants during the week of July 17.

Investigators said they targeted areas that have had recent incidents of violence including shootings and targeted people known to be associated with drugs and violence. Prostitution details were also targeted, which included johns and prostitutes.

During the investigation, 48 arrests were made, 29 arrest warrants were served and nine search warrants were executed.

Hartford Police Department

According to police, they seized over $139,000, five guns, 738 grams of fentanyl, 595 grams of cocaine, 121 grams of crack-cocaine and seven pounds of marijuana.

The FBI Task Force, DEA Task Force, FBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hartford Police Street Crimes Unit, C4 and the Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control division assisted with the operations.