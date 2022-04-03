5 Displaced After Pot on Stovetop Causes Fire at Hamden Apartment: FD

Five people are displaced after a pot on a stovetop caused a fire at a Hamden apartment on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to Pine Rock Avenue around 10 p.m. after getting multiple calls about a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story apartment building. Crews entering the building said they encountered smoke and heat.

Emergency crews were able to bring the fire quickly under control and began overhaul operations, fire officials said.

Of the two tenants who lived in the apartment, one was home at the time of the fire and he was able to get out safely, according to the fire department.

Investigators said the apartment sustained significant fire and smoke damage and is now considered uninhabitable. The occupants were relocated by the town. In total, the American Red Cross provided assistance to five people who were displaced.

Authorities said they have determined that the origin of the fire was in a pot on the stovetop, which spread and ignited the cabinets above. The Hamden Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents not to leave the kitchen when cooking. After cooking, residents are urged to make sure the stove top is turned off.