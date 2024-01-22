The following content is created in partnership by Yale New Haven Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Connecticut news team. Click here to learn more about Yale New Haven Health.

Gynecologic cancers refer to a group of cancers that affect the female reproductive system, including the cervix, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and vulva. While advancements in medical science have improved the diagnosis and treatment of these cancers, awareness remains a critical aspect of prevention and early detection. Here are five essential facts every woman should know about gynecologic cancer.

There are 5 types of gynecologic cancers

Gynecologic cancers encompass several types, each originating in different parts of the female reproductive system. Understanding the distinctions among these cancers is crucial for early detection and effective treatment.

Cervical cancer: Cervical cancer develops in the entrance to the uterus from the vagina, known as the cervix. Most cervical cancer cases are caused by persistent high-risk infections of human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact. It is preventable through HPV vaccination and highly treatable, especially when detected early.

Uterine cancer: Uterine cancer describes one of two cancers that either develop in the inner lining or the muscle wall of the uterus, the part of the female reproductive system where the fetus develops during pregnancy.

Ovarian cancer: Ovarian cancer is a group of diseases that originates in the ovaries, one of two organs located on each side of the pelvis which make female hormones and produce eggs for reproduction. Ovarian cancers come in a variety of different tumor types and subtypes.

Fallopian tube cancer: Also known as tubal cancer, fallopian tube cancer develops in the fallopian tubes which connect the ovaries and the uterus. It is very rare and accounts for only 1 to 2 percent of all gynecologic cancers.

Vulvar cancer: Vulvar cancer is a cancer that occurs in any part of the external female genitals, most commonly developing in the labia minora, the labia majora, and the perineum.

All women are at risk

While all women are at risk for developing a gynecologic cancer, this doesn’t mean that every woman will develop a gynecologic cancer in her lifetime. However, there are factors known to increase risk that women should take into consideration. Age, family history, certain genetic mutations, and exposure to certain viruses, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), can contribute to the risk.

There are preventative measures women can take

“Gynecologic cancers can be some of the most technologically challenging cancers to treat,” said Dr. Allison Campbell, MD, a radiation oncologist for the gynecologic cancer team at Yale Cancer Center. But there is good news: Many gynecologic cancers can be effectively treated and, in many cases, prevented.

Regular screenings and preventive measures are instrumental in detecting gynecologic cancers at an early, more treatable stage. Pap smears are effective in identifying abnormal cervical cells, while mammograms can detect breast cancer. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits can also help reduce risk–practicing safe sex, receiving the HPV vaccine, and following a balanced diet with regular exercise. Women should discuss their individual risk factors with healthcare providers to determine the appropriate screening schedule and tests based on age, family history, and other relevant factors.

Symptoms can be difficult to recognize

Symptoms may vary depending on the type of cancer, however, some common indicators include abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain or discomfort, changes in bowel or bladder habits, unexplained weight loss, and unusual vaginal discharge. While these symptoms can overlap with other gynecological afflictions, it’s important to listen to your body; Any persistent or unusual symptoms should prompt a visit to a healthcare professional for further evaluation.



Treatment is effective and continues improving

Advancements in medical research and technology have led to more effective and targeted treatments for gynecologic cancers. Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and hormone therapy, depending on the type and stage of the cancer. Gloria Huang, MD, associate professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine, and an internationally recognized expert in the treatment and prevention of ovarian, uterine and cervical cancers, explains that while some advanced cases require a multidisciplinary approach, “for early-stage or low-risk gynecological cancers, surgery alone provides excellent outcomes, minimally invasive surgical techniques produce fantastic postoperative outcomes and a quicker return to full activity.”

Additionally, participating in clinical trials can provide access to cutting-edge treatments and contribute to the ongoing progress in cancer research.

Gynecologic cancers are a significant health concern for women, but awareness, early detection, and advances in treatment offer hope for improved outcomes. By understanding the risk factors, adopting preventive measures, and staying vigilant for potential symptoms, women can take proactive steps to protect their reproductive health. Regular screenings, open communication with healthcare providers, and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle are key components in the fight against gynecologic cancers.

Preventing gynecologic cancer should always be a priority for women and doctors alike. To learn more about gynecologic cancer prevention and related resources, visit the Gynecologic Oncology Program at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Health. Click here to learn more.