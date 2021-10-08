5 Members of UConn Football Program, Including Coach Spanos, Test Positive For COVID-19

Five members of the University of Connecticut football program have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the UConn Athletics Department.

Three members of the Huskies’ coaching staff and two student-athletes have tested positive. All five are fully vaccinated, according to the school.

The members of the coaching staff who tested positive are interim head coach Lou Spanos, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre, and tight ends coach Corey Edsall.

Spanos took over as interim head coach after Randy Edsall stepped down as head coach from the team last month.

Senior left tackle Ryan Van Demark and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer have also tested positive and are now isolating, according to UConn Athletics.

Two unvaccinated people who are on the team and were identified as close contacts were immediately quarantined. All other close contacts are fully vaccinated and multiple tests came back negative

Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter will assume the position of head coach in the absence of Spanos.

Dottin-Carter is in his fifth year on the UConn football coaching staff and has previously led Delaware in 2016 as the Blue Hens’ interim head football coach, according to UConn Athletics.

The UConn Huskies’ next game is Oct. 9 against the University of Massachusetts at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.