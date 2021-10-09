boat rescue

5 People Rescued After Boat Hits Rocks, Overturns in Bridgeport

Five people were rescued by crews after their boat crashed into the rocks and overturned in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. off of the Penfield Lighthouse.

Police and fire officials said reports showed that five people were in the water because of the incident. Crews were dispatched to the area and were able to help rescue them from the water and transport them back to shore.

Emergency crews were staged at Caption's Cove in Bridgeport to assist.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard. No additional information was immediately available.

