5 People Rescued After Boat Hits Rocks, Overturns in Bridgeport

Five people were rescued by crews after their boat crashed into the rocks and overturned in Bridgeport Saturday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. off of the Penfield Lighthouse.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police and fire officials said reports showed that five people were in the water because of the incident. Crews were dispatched to the area and were able to help rescue them from the water and transport them back to shore.

Emergency crews were staged at Caption's Cove in Bridgeport to assist.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard. No additional information was immediately available.