$500 worth of lottery tickets stolen from Niantic gas station

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Police are looking for the person who stole hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a gas station in Niantic on Saturday morning.

Police said a male in a black ski mask went into a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Saturday and took around $500 worth of lottery tickets from a display.

He took off on Main Street, toward Waterford, police said.

They released a photo of the vehicle they are looking for.

Niantic police released this photo of a car,

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Wildman at the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.

