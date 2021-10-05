$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

There was one winning ticket for the nearly $700 million Powerball prize last night and it was sold in California, but one ticket sold in Connecticut is worth $50,000.

After 40 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner, one ticket sold in Morro Bay, California, matched all six numbers to win the $699.8 million prize, the California lottery reported.

The winning numbers were 12-22-54-66-69 and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play was 2x.

The $699.8 million prize is if the winner chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing will be about $496 million. Both prize options are also subject to taxes.

Five tickets matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball. Those tickets are worth $1 million each and two were sold in Massachusetts. The tickets were purchased in Seekonk and Haverhill, according to NECN.

The others were sold in Arizona, Florida and Virginia.

One ticket sold in Tennessee matched the five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by opting for the Power Play feature.

In Connecticut, the biggest prize was $50,000 while 19 tickets won $200, and there were thousands of smaller prizes. In all, 28,888 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut and the prizes range from $4 to $50,000, so check your tickets if you bought any.

Wednesday's drawing resets to an estimated $20 million jackpot, or $14.2 million cash option.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.