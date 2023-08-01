$50k reward offered for information about whoever killed man in New Britain years ago

Tuesday marks six years since 32-year-old Gabriel "Bebo" Pereira was killed while attending a family birthday party in New Britain.

The Connecticut DCJ Cold Case Unit said there is currently a $50,000 reward for information leading the the arrest of whoever killed him.

Pereira was attending a family gathering on Park Street when he was shot and killed on Aug. 1, 2017.

Anyone who thinks they know anything about Pereira's death is asked to contact the Cold Case Unit at 866-623-8058. You can also email cold.case@ct.gov or send a letter to the unit at P.O. Box 962, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.