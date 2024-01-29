55 animals seized from Deep River home

Dozens of dogs, hens and roosters have been seized from a Deep River home after an investigation that started in April and the homeowner has been charged with 55 counts of cruelty to animals.

The investigation started in April 2023 when Tri Town Regional Animal Control received a complaint about barking dogs at a home on Bushy Hill Road in Deep River, according to state police.

A woman who said she owned the home told the officers that she bred dogs at the residence and had a kennel license.

Officials learned the homeowner had three kennel licenses and was allowed to house up to 30 adult dogs.

The dogs in the yard looked to be alert and responsive but had abnormally oily coats, which raised concerns about possible maltreatment, state police said.

As the investigation continued, animal control officers tried several times between September and January to perform a kennel check at the residence, but the homeowner refused to allow officers in and wouldn’t schedule a time for the kennel check, state police said.

They told her that help was available if animals needed new homes or to be adopted.

On Jan. 3, a veterinary hospital contacted Tri Town Regional Animal Control about a possible case of animal cruelty and officers learned that a dog allegedly owned by the same person had arrived at the hospital with severe medical conditions and needed to be euthanized, according to state police.

A week later, animal control officers and Deep River police went back to the home.

Police said they found unsanitary conditions, such as dirt, trash, urine and fecal matter, inside and determined it was unsuitable for the animals. They also noted that there wasn’t enough food or water for the dogs and some of the animals had matted and unclean fur.

On Jan. 25, a search warrant was served at the residence and 43 dogs, three hens and one rooster were seized from inside the residence and eight more hens were seized from the property, state police said.

All of the seized animals were evaluated and have been transported to animal control facilities around the state for continuing care.

The homeowner was charged with 55 counts of cruelty to animals and was released on the condition that she not possess any animals.

She is due in Middletown Superior Court on Feb. 8.