7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Norwalk

Seven people are displaced after an apartment fire in Norwalk early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a two-story, 10-unit apartment building on North Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

Initial reports said there was smoke and flames coming out of the building.

According to fire officials, someone who had exited their apartment then re-entered and would not come out. Police removed the person from the building as firefighters arrived.

Fire crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors. The fire was extinguished in around 90 minutes with mutual aid called in to help.

At this time, seven people are displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.