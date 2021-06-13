7 People Transported to the Hospital After Multi-Car Crash in Harwinton

Fire officials said seven people were transported to the hospital after a three-car crash in Harwinton Sunday evening.

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Burlington Road, also know as Route 4, and Harmony Hill Road.

All seven people were transported to various hospitals by Harwinton and Burlington ambulances, officials said. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

Crews said there was also a fluid spill that needed to be cleaned up.

Route 4 is back open to traffic and the scene is cleared.