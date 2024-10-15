Norwich

7-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from fire in Norwich

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Norwich.

Norwich firefighters and Norwich police responded to 83 Summit Street just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after recieving several 911 calls about a large home on fire with a child trapped inside, according to police.

When they arrived, they found the two-story house engulfed in flames, police said.

Firefighters went into the home and found the girl on the second floor.

The girl was rushed to Backus Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, according to police.

There were no other details immediately available.

