72-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgeport

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgeport Friday morning, according to police.

According to Bridgeport police, the car was trying to turn left onto Capitol Avenue when the driver hit a woman in the crosswalk.

The car was then rear-ended by another vehicle, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call (203) 576-7640.