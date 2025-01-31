Bridgeport

72-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgeport

By Anyssa McCalla

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Bridgeport Friday morning, according to police.

According to Bridgeport police, the car was trying to turn left onto Capitol Avenue when the driver hit a woman in the crosswalk.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The car was then rear-ended by another vehicle, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call (203) 576-7640.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us